Kia Carens launched in India: Priced from Rs 8.99 lakh

Kia India has today finally launched the all-new Kia Carens in the country. The Carens is Kia’s fourth product for the Indian market after the stellar success of the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival in their respective segments. Prices of the new Kia Carens start in India at Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. Bookings for the same are already open and one can book this six/seven-seater utility vehicle by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Kia Carens: Variants, Prices, and Rivals

The all-new Kia Carens has been launched in India in five trim levels, which is spread across 15 variants. Out of these, 12 are manual variants while 3 of them are equipped with an automatic transmission. It is offered in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus trims, with six/seven-seat layouts. The introductory prices of the new Kia Carens range between Rs 8.99 lakh – Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

Watch Video | Kia Carens Review:

Kia Carens: Engine Specifications

Kia Carens shares its mechanicals with the Seltos and is offered with two petrol engines and an oil burner. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol motor that develops 115 hp / 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 140 hp / 242 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. Finally, there is a 1.5-litre diesel mill on offer that develops 115 hp / 250 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT.

Kia Carens: Features and Safety Equipment

Kia is known to offer bucket loads of features in its products and the Carens is no different. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Kia Connect tech. Some other features include an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, etc. Moreover, it gets safety equipment like six airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants.

