Kartik Aryan’s Car Collection – ‘Shehzada’s’ multi crore garage 

Kartik Aryan’s envious car collection includes a McLaren, Lamborghini and even a Porsche!

One of Bollywood’s few up-and-coming actors that has managed to make it big in the industry, Kartik Aryan has a new movie called Shehzada hitting the theaters soon. Let’s take a look at his envious car collection which includes a McLaren, Lamborghini and even a Porsche!

Lamborghini Urus Capsule – Rs. 4.5 crore

Kartik Aryan gifted himself a shimmery black Lamborghini Urus Capsule worth a whopping Rs 4.5 crore in April 2021 after her recovered from Covid-19. The ultra-luxurious SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that has a top speed of 305 kmph making it the fastest SUV available. It sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

McLaren GT – Rs. 4.75 crore

After delivering a box office hit for Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik Aaryan got India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 4.75 crore. This supercar was gifted to Kartik by T-Series’ chairperson and producer of the movie Bhushan Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 had collected over Rs 180 crore at the Indian box office.

The McLaren GT can touch triple-digit speed from zero in just 3.2 seconds. This supercar has a top speed of 327 kmph and draws power by a mid-mounted, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 611 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque.

Porsche 718 Boxter – Rs. 1.54 crore

Kartik Aryan also owns a red Porsche 718 Boxster that is priced around Rs 1.54 crore. The 718 Boxter 0-100kmph sprint takes just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 275kmph. It is one of Porsche’s most popular models.

BMW 5 Series – Rs. 74 lakh

A black BMW 5 Series is touted to be Kartik Aryan’s first luxury car that he bought to celebrate his first milestone. The ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ actor has been reported saying that he dreamt of owning a BMW when he was in school.

Mini Cooper S – Rs. 51 lakh

Kartik Aryan gifted a green Mini Cooper S Convertible priced around Rs 51 lakh to his mother. He has been spotted multiple times in this sporty convertible that delivers 189bhp and 280Nm of peak torque.