Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

In its CKD avatar, the Jeep Wrangler may bring back a diesel engine as it will also promise better low-end torque and enhanced fuel efficiency.

By:February 23, 2021 12:36 PM
2020 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon

Last month, FCA India announced their plans of locally assembling vehicles and also introducing new versions. Today, the group has declared their second global product that will be Made-In-India – the Jeep Wrangler. An icon, the Jeep Wrangler is the second SUV to roll out from the group’s Ranjangaon plant. There are two additional new products that are set to roll out from this factory in the coming time. Jeep India says that they will officially launch the product on March 15. Pre-bookings though have started now across the 26 Jeep dealerships in the country. Even the specifications of the vehicle as well as the pricing will be announced on the aforementioned date. Since it is a locally assembled product, expect the Jeep Wrangler to be priced from Rs 55 lakh, ex-showroom. Currently, the SUV prices begin from Rs 63.49 lakh.

Presently, the Jeep Wrangler is available in a BS6 form in India. It boasts a 4-cylinder, 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 266hp of power and 400Nm. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic. Jeep India sells the Wrangler Unlimited as well as the Rubicon versions currently. There is also ESS that enhances the fuel economy. Both are hardcore off-roading machines, with the latter carrying a slight edge over the former. There are number of customisation options available with the machines as well.

In its CKD avatar, the Wrangler may bring back a diesel engine as it will also promise better low-end torque and enhanced fuel efficiency. The Jeep Wrangler has competition from the Land Rover Defender, however the latter has a more refined design these days. At the same time, it also promises more creature comforts. What is similar to the Wrangler is the Mercedes-AMG G63 model. The Merc and Defender both also claim to have better dynamics on the road. However, this is a claim we can verify only after we test these machines back to back.

