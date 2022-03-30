Jeep Meridian 7-Seater SUV unveiled: Bookings to open in May 2022

The all-new Jeep Meridian 7-Seater SUV has been officially unveiled in India. Pre-bookings for the same will begin in May while the deliveries of this Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster-rival will commence in June 2022.

Jeep India has officially taken the wraps off its upcoming 7-Seater SUV for the Indian market, Meridian. The all-new Jeep Meridian 7-Seater SUV is essentially a three-row derivative of the Compass, but with additional goodies. It will be Jeep India’s second launch for 2022 after the Compass Trailhawk. Pre-bookings for the same will begin in May while the deliveries of this Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster-rival will commence in June 2022.

The Jeep Meridian is globally sold as the Jeep Commander. However, the India-spec SUV gets some minor changes, including new all-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, and revised bumpers. While the company hasn’t revealed the dimensions of the Jeep Meridian yet, the Commander measures 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, 1,682 mm in height, and gets a wheelbase of 2,794 mm.

Talking about specifications, the Meridian will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that also does its duty in the Compass. However, for Meridian, it is expected to be tuned differently. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains. Jeep claims that the Meridian has a top speed of 198 kmph while it can do 0-100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

In terms of equipment on offer, the Jeep Meridian will be as feature-rich as the Compass. Also, it will be available with 60+ safety features, including six airbags as standard across all the variants. Other safety features will include a 360-degree parking camera, parking sensors, TPMS, etc. The company also claims that it will be the most spacious SUV in its segment. Upon launch, the new Jeep Meridian will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, etc.

