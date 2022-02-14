Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV coming soon: To rival Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster

The new Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV will be introduced in India around mid-2022. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq Facelift, etc.

Jeep has today announced the name of its highly-anticipated 7-seater SUV offering for the Indian market. This American automobile marque’s new made-in-India 7-seater SUV will be called the Jeep Meridian. It is worth mentioning that it is known as the Jeep Commander in global markets. Jeep India has announced that the Meridian has completed its Kashmir to Kanyakumari run. It traversed from K2K, covering a distance of more than 5,000 km through India, testing its performance on various parameters of build quality, engineering, and capability.

Jeep India says that the Meridian name has been carefully chosen out of 70 different names that were studied, keeping in mind the relevance and importance of this model for the Indian market. According to the company, this name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures. “The Jeep Meridian encapsulates the core DNA of the Jeep brand, an innate need to travel and make new adventures possible,” claims Jeep.

Commenting on the announcement, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India said, “The Jeep Meridian is our latest offering for the Indian market as part of our 2022 product strategy. We wanted to announce the name with an innovative activation and the K2K drive through the length of India is in line with the name of our new model. We tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

He further added, “We are proud to say, the Jeep Meridian performed flawlessly. We are delighted to deliver today, a car that is both Made-in-India and Made-for-India for our customers anticipating the Meridian. From performance to looks and comfort to off-roading prowess, the Jeep Meridian is truly unmatched in its category.” According to the company, “The Jeep Meridian will be a combination of refinement, sophistication, class-leading performance, and unmatched capability.”

The new Jeep Meridian will share its underpinnings with the Compass. Powering this 7-seater SUV will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that also does its duty in the Compass. However, for Meridian, it is expected to be tuned to deliver 200 hp of power. The Jeep Meridian will be a full-size 4X4 SUV that will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc. It is expected to be launched in India around mid-2022 and its full specifications will be revealed closer to launch.

