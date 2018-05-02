India and Japan collaborate to develop electric vehicles: To solve India’s EV problems

At the recently concluded 9th India Japan Energy Dialogue held in New Delhi, the two countries have agreed on initiating the discussions on the development of electric vehicles (EVs) by collaborating by with "Policy dialogue on next generation/Zero emission vehicles".

Both Japan and India, as the third and the seventh largest economies respectively, recognized that having access to reliable, clean and economical energy is critical for their economic growth and in achieving this, Ministers of both the nations agreed on further strengthening of bilateral energy cooperation for energy development of both countries, while also contributing to worldwide energy security, energy access and climate change issues.

Both India and Japan appreciated the relevance of the grid stability given the high penetration of variable renewable energy. The countries agreed to initiate the discussion towards the development of Electric Vehicles (EVs) by collaborating with "Policy dialogue on next generation/Zero emission vehicles". India and Japan reiterated the continued importance of coal-based electricity generation in the energy mix in both the countries and also agreed to promote the cooperation on environmental measures for coal-fired power plants.

Further, the ministers confirmed their commitment to work together in promoting well-functioning energy markets and affirmed to promote transparent and diversified Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market through the relaxation of destination clause.