Hyundai Venue achieves 3 lakh sales milestone in three years

Hyundai Venue has achieved the 3 lakh sales milestone in India since its launch in May 2019. The company says that 70 per cent of customers preferred petrol variants while only 30 per cent chose a diesel model.

Hyundai Venue is a popular sub-compact SUV in the Indian market. It was first launched in May 2019 and now three years after its launch, the Venue has achieved the 3 lakh sales milestone in the country. Upon launch, the Hyundai Venue was India’s first mass-market car to get connected car technology and the company says that nearly 18 per cent of units sold are equipped with it.

According to Hyundai, 70 per cent of customers preferred petrol variants of the Venue while only 30 per cent chose a diesel model. This South Korean carmaker sold over 2.5 lakh SUVs in 2021 and with sales of 1.08 lakh units, Hyundai Venue contributed to more than 42 per cent of the company’s overall SUV sales in the previous calendar year. Moreover, it had a 16.9 per cent market share in its segment in 2021.

Commenting on the success of VENUE, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of pioneering innovative and intelligent technology in the mobility space. We have continued to excite customers through our innovation-led and customer-centric DNA. The success of Hyundai VENUE is a proof of customer love for our hi-tech and feature-packed product offerings.”

He further added, “We are absolutely delighted with the success of VENUE and are thankful to all our customers for the love and trust bestowed on Brand Hyundai.” It is worth mentioning that the Venue is all set to get its first mid-life update soon. The new 2022 Hyundai Facelift is expected to be launched in India next month and it will get updated styling and new features.

