The Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has scheduled a hearing on July 27 on former trustee Mehli Mistry’s allegations against the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), according to people familiar with the matter.

In June, Mistry approached the charity commissioner alleging governance lapses at the Tata Trusts. According to media reports, his complaint questioned the commissions and remuneration received by trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan from Tata group companies, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Mistry also challenged the decision not to renew his trusteeship, alleging inconsistencies in governance practices, and sought the appointment of an independent administrator to oversee the trusts until the issues are resolved.

Mistry did not respond to queries until press time.

Separately, the charity commissioner is also expected to hear the Tata Trusts’ submissions on a representation filed by Katyayani Agrawal, an advocate with Gurugram-based law firm SV&Co, on July 15, although there has been no official confirmation of the hearing.

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Agrawal’s representation, filed in April, questions the number of trustees enjoying lifetime tenures. She argues that the proportion of life trustees exceeds the 25% ceiling prescribed under Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

A similar representation was filed by Tata Trusts vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan the same month. Following these representations, the charity commissioner directed the SRTT on May 15 to suspend all board meetings. It was subsequently clarified that other trusts under the Tata Trusts umbrella were free to continue holding their board meetings.

The SRTT, however, is the principal shareholder in Tata Sons, holding nearly 24% of the company’s equity. Since the stay order, the trust has been unable to convene meetings on several key matters, including its representation on the Tata Sons board and issues relating to Tata Sons’ listing, which continues to face regulatory scrutiny.

Agrawal’s representation is also linked to a petition filed in the Bombay High Court by Thane resident Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, who was represented by SV&Co. Patilkhede had sought a stay on an SRTT board meeting scheduled for May 8, citing the alleged breach of the statutory cap on lifetime trustees. Although the petition was later withdrawn, the meeting itself was postponed at the last minute to the following week.

Highlights

• Charity Commissioner lists Mehli Mistry complaint for July 27 hearing

• Mistry has alleged governance lapses and conflict-of-interest concerns at SRTT

• Separate hearing on lifetime trustees reportedly slated for July 15