Hyundai unveils Anamorphic 3D outdoor activation for the new Venue

The visuals exemplify a few eye-catching features of the new Venue and the content is designed with an aim to fully immerse customers in a 4-minute loop that demonstrates the product design and communication philosophy of the compact-SUV.

Hyundai Motor India today unveiled a unique Anamorphic 3D outdoor activation to experience the new Hyundai Venue compact-SUV at DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram. Claiming to be the first in the industry, this two-month-long activation intends to showcase the Venue in an engaging way while positioning the brand’s ‘live the lit life’ concept.

This anamorphic content is poised to create a visual charm and entice people to visit the setup.

“As a progressive brand, we are delighted to launch this innovative and industry first in India ‘Anamorphic 3D outdoor activation’ to experience the new Hyundai VENUE. This masterpiece is a testament to Hyundai Motor India’s tech prowess bringing dynamic, innovative and immersive content to life through simple yet impactful visual and bolster Hyundai’s connect with Gen MZ. We are confident that it will drive conversations around the ‘Live the Lit Life’ concept and the new VENUE in an exceptional way,” saidMr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.