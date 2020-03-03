Hyundai unveils Prophecy EV concept: New EV platform with a joystick instead of steering wheel

Hyundai Prophecy was scheduled to unveil during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show but is now making an online debut since the motor show was canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak.

If you stand leaning against it, you’ll slip right off. That’s what we thought of when we first saw the Prophecy. Hyundai is aiming high for a successful electric car business for the prophecy has been foretold (roughly translated to – the Prophecy EV concept has been revealed). The Prophecy showcases Hyundai’s latest design language called Sensuous Sportiness – no doubts there. It does look like it’ll slip right through the wind.

Hyundai claims the sporty aerodynamic shape with the short overhangs and a prominent rear design combined create the ‘ultimate automotive form’. The concept is underpinned by a new EV platform that allows ‘pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality’.

Hyundai Prophecy was scheduled to unveil during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show but is now making an online debut since the motor show was canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak. It takes after the 45 concept from last year, incorporating design ideas from its predecessor while enhancing them. For example, it gets pixel lamp lights in the headlamps, tail lamps, and spoiler which Hyundai says will be carried forward to production models.

“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by ‘Prophecy’. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”

The Prophecy is aimed at being an autonomous vehicle so there’s no traditional steering wheel. Hyundai has instead added a pair of joysticks for ‘a completely new yet reassuringly familiar and intuitive driving experience’.

The electric concept has transparent acrylic materials that provide a clear view of the functional components inside. This design feature is integrated into the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS).

On the inside, Hyundai has used eco-friendly design and material selection. External intakes placed at the bottom of the side doors allow air to circulate through Clean Air Technology, providing a steady stream of purified air inside the vehicle. In addition, the treated air is circulated back out into the atmosphere as clean air. Hyundai says that low-intensity ambient lighting and soothing colours encourage rest and relaxation.

