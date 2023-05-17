Hyundai Exter SUV: All you need to know 

Hyundai has also announced that all trims of the Exter will get six airbags as standard.

Hyundai’s upcoming SUV Exter is going to be the brand’s most affordable SUV in India. It will be positioned below the Hyundai Venue in the company lineup. The SUV is expected to arrive in India by late July or August 2023 to rival the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3. Pre-bookings have begun for the same for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Hyundai Exter SUV: Design

Images of the Hyundai Exter were recently leaked and revealed a bit of boxy styling.The Exter gets a sleek grille flanked by H-shaped LED DRLs. The squarish headlamps are positioned on the bumper and the SUV gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, body cladding all around and skid plates at the front & rear.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and variants

The new Hyundai Exter will be offered in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.The SUV will draw power from a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine seen on the Grand i10 Nios. This engine will produce 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while being mated to 5-speed manual gearbox. It will also get the option of an AMT. Additionally, the Hyundai Exter will get a bi-fuel CNG option mated to a manual gearbox as well.

Hyundai Exter: Safety and price

Hyundai has also announced that all trims of the Exter will get six airbags as standard. Additionally, it also gets a dashcam with dual cameras, ABS and EBD and a reverse camera in the higher trims. The higher variants will also get hill assist control and rear parking sensors.



Hyundai Exter is likely to be priced from Rs. 6 lakh, ex-showroom.



