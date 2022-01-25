Hyundai Creta becomes India’s no. 1 Exported SUV in 2021: Details

Hyundai Creta has become India’s no. 1 Exported SUV in 2021. A total of 32,799 units of the Creta were exported in the calendar year 2021, registering a YoY growth of 26.17 per cent.

Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. It was first launched in India in the year 2015 and since then its popularity has immensely grown not just in our country but all across the world. Hyundai has today announced that the Creta has become India’s no. 1 Exported SUV for 2021. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker exported a total of 32,799 units of the Hyundai Creta in the calendar year 2021.

For reference, in 2020, the company managed to export just 25,995 units of the Creta, thereby registering a YoY growth of 26.17 per cent. The cumulative export figures of Hyundai SUVs for the calendar year 2021 stood at 42,238 units. Talking about model-wise figures, 32,799 units of made-in-India Hyundai Creta, 7,698 units of Hyundai Venue, and 1,741 units of Hyundai Creta Grand (Alcazar) were exported in 2021. Hyundai India registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in CY 2021, an increase of 31.8 per cent over CY 2020.

Commenting on this achievement, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “In line with Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, HMIL is committed to ‘Make-In-India’, for the world and continue its legacy of having SUV leadership in the country. Ever since its global debut, CRETA has been a runaway success in domestic & international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations & has stood test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio. With the CRETA being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well.”

He further added, “The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the CRETA contributing to over 93% of the total SUV exports, along with the VENUE. A few global markets also saw quick recovery post COVID, generating significant pent-up demand. We thank our overseas partners along with our customers for trusting brand Hyundai. Our aim will always be to go Beyond Mobility with solutions based on the pillars of Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability.”

