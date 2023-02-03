Hyundai Creta achieves highest sales record ever

Hyundai India is expected to launch the Creta facelift by mid-2023 with some styling tweaks.

Hyundai’s beloved SUV Creta has achieved a new sales record witnessing the highest ever sales in a month. The carmaker that recently updated the Creta has sold 15,037 units in January 2023 marking its highest-ever domestic sales.

Hyundai launched the RDE-compliant version of the Creta SUV with 6 airbags as standard that meets the new safety norms, updated safety tech and idle start/stop system.

Introduced in the Indian market in June 2015, the first generation Creta SUV registered a sale of 4,67,030 units from June 2015 to Feb 2020.

The current generation Hyundai Creta has clocked 3,71,267 units sales from March 2020 to January 2023. Since 2015, Hyundai Creta has registered more than 3 lakh units of sales.

Hyundai India is expected to launch the Creta facelift by mid-2023 with some styling tweaks. The front profile takes inspiration from the new generation Hyundai Tucson some tweaks are made to the tail lights as well. Expect more features in the facelifted version of the Creta.