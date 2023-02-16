Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre turbo-petrol & DCT discontinued

Hyundai Creta is likely to get the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit that will debut in the upcoming all-new Verna.

Hyundai has delisted the Creta 1.4-litre turbo petrol variants from the brand’s official website. Thus, the popular SUV, which recently clocked its best sales ever in a month is now only available with RDE-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrain options. The discontinued 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine cranked up 138 bhp @ 6,000rpm and 242 Nm of torque between 1,500rpm and 3,200rpm.

It is speculated that Hyundai would replace the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit in the Creta that will debut in the upcoming all-new Verna. The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will meet RDE (BS6 stage-2) norms and will likely deliver up to 156.8 bhp of peak power. Meanwhile, find out all details about the new Verna here.

It is likely that the same engine doing duty on the Kia Seltos and Kia Carens will be discontinued soon too.

The Hyundai Creta is now available with 113 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines offered with a six-speed manual transmission as standard for both. In contrast, the petrol gets an IVT (CVT) and the diesel gets an optional six-speed torque converter AT.

Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 10.84 lakh to Rs 19.13 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos and the MG Astor.