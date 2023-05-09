Hyundai car discounts in May – Grand i10, i20, Kona EV prices slashed

Hyundai is not offering any discounts on the Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, and Tucson models for May 2023.

One of the biggest manufacturers in India, Hyundai has announced its monthly discount and offer schemes for May. The company is offering benefits in the form of cash discounts and additional discounts for Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line and the Kona EV.

Variant Discounts (Upto) Grand i10 Nios Rs. 38,000 Aura Rs. 33,000 i20 Rs. 20,000 i20 N Line Rs. 15,000 Kona EV 50,000

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai’s popular hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. Additionally, the company is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 10,000 while POI/corporate customers can get a discount of Rs. 3,000 bringing the total discount up to Rs. 38,000.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura compact sedan is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, exchange discount of Rs. 10,000, while POI/corporate customers can get a discount of Rs. 3,000. The total benefit that customers can avail is up to Rs. 33,000 for Aura’s CNG variants and up to Rs. 23,000 for other trims.

Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs.10,000 for Magna and Sportz trims while an additional discount of Rs. 10,000 can be availed by customers exchanging an old car. Total benefit that customers can avail on the i20 is up to Rs. 20,000.

The performance-oriented variant of the i20, the i20 N Line is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 only.

Hyundai Kona EV

Hyundai’s electric SUV, the Kona is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 50,000.However, it gets no additional discounts available for exchange customers or POI/corporate customers.

It is to be noted that Hyundai is not offering any discounts on the Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, and Tucson models for May 2023.