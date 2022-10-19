Honda City celebrates 25th anniversary in India: A timeline explained

Honda is celebrating 25 glorious years of the City mid-size sedan in the Indian market. The Honda City was first launched in 1998 and is currently in its fifth-generation avatar. Here’s a throwback at its journey in India.

Honda City is a well-known name in the Indian market. This mid-size sedan was first introduced in the year 1998 and even after 25 years, it enjoys a fan following like few others in our country. Over the years, it has become synonymous with the elite class and continues to lead the sales tally of sedans. The Honda City is currently in its fifth-generation avatar and here’s a throwback at its journey in India.

Honda City’s 25-years journey in India:

First-gen Honda City (1998 – 2003)

The first-generation Honda City was sold in India from 1998 to 2003 and it was based on the sixth-gen Honda Civic (FERIO). It was offered with a 1.3-litre and a 1.5-litre VTEC petrol engine. The City was one of the fastest mass-market cars of its time and it instantly struck the right chord both among family buyers and driving enthusiasts.

Second-gen Honda City (2003 – 2008)

The second-generation Honda City was introduced in 2003. It was conceptualised on the Jazz platform and was more spacious, comfortable, and fuel-efficient than its predecessor. It also got a 1.5-litre i-DSI engine paired with a CVT – a first for any car in India at that time. In 2005, the City was updated with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which made it extremely popular.

Third-gen Honda City (2008 – 2013)

The third-generation Honda City was launched in 2008. It featured arrow-shot styling and sporty elements. The biggest USP of the City, however, continued to be its engine. It was powered by a 117 bhp 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and it was well appreciated by the customers. Moreover, the third-gen Honda City got ABS and airbags as standard and even a sunroom in higher trims.

Fourth-gen Honda City (2014 – 2020)

The fourth-generation Honda City is one of its most successful iterations ever. It was launched in 2014 and for the first time ever, the Honda City was offered with a diesel engine as well along with a petrol motor. The fourth-gen Honda City was first introduced in India and then in other global markets. It was more spacious and feature-rich than its predecessor and even got a new CVT unit.

Fifth-gen Honda City (2020 onwards)

The Honda City is currently in its fifth-generation avatar. It was launched in India in July 2020. The fifth-gen Honda City is more spacious and hi-tech than the previous model and sports a sophisticated design language. Moreover, the company also introduced the e:HEV (strong hybrid) version of the City early this year. It is worth mentioning that the Honda City is the longest-running mainstream car in Indian automotive history.

