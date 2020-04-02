Honda BR-V discontinued in India: No diesel Hondas on sale now except one

The Honda BR-V was a Hyundai Creta competitor but a slow-seller and didn't make the BS6 cut.

By:Published: April 2, 2020 11:26:10 AM

 

Introduced in 2016, the Honda BR-V was claimed to be the SUV alternative to the drab Mobilio MPV. However, the fact that the BR-V was expensive and didn’t bring much to the table in terms of features, wasn’t lost on the customers. While the initial new vehicle sales were there, the BR-V quickly lost steam. That it barely contributed to the sales numbers in the last couple of years was a fact even Honda couldn’t stop itself from acknowledging. Now, the BR-V has been discontinued in India. It hasn’t made the BS6 cut. The BR-V was offered with 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. While manual transmissions were standard, only the petrol got an optional CVT.

The BR-V isn’t the only one to have been axed. The company has discontinued all its BS4 diesels too. At present, there is only one Honda that has a BS6 diesel and that’s the Amaze. Even the very popular City diesel too has been discontinued. Recent launches like the new CR-V as well as Civic now are sold only in petrol guise. While the Jazz, City, WR-V and Amaze used the 1.5-litre engine, the Civic and CR-V got the bigger 1.6-litre diesel. Our belief is that Honda will get the diesels back in once the lockdown lifts. From 2013, the diesel engines have held Honda Car India in a good stead as far as sales are concerned. Given that the Amaze is the only BS6 diesel car now available from the Honda stable, it is a good possibility that other models too will get the same.

Honda has also confirmed that the new Jazz is coming with BS6 engines. At the same time, the company has been teasing it’s new WR-V as well. There are cosmetic changes to the WR-V both inside and out. The 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines will be carried forward. Whether or not an automatic makes its way here, remains to be seen.

Honda has also deferred the all-new City launch in India. The pandemic definitely has derailed all plans. It remains to be seen how Honda or for that matter, other auto companies bounce back after this pandemic ends.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Car sales March 2020: Honda Cars sales plummet by 78% down to 3,697 units

Car sales March 2020: Honda Cars sales plummet by 78% down to 3,697 units

March 2020 car sales: Kia Motors registers 8,583 unit sales, Seltos cumulative sales cross 80,000 units!

March 2020 car sales: Kia Motors registers 8,583 unit sales, Seltos cumulative sales cross 80,000 units!

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj auto extends free service and warranty period till 31st May

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj auto extends free service and warranty period till 31st May

Coronavirus Relief: Audi India extends warranty and service packages due to lockdown

Coronavirus Relief: Audi India extends warranty and service packages due to lockdown

Mercedes-Benz to set up temporary hospital with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Pune

Mercedes-Benz to set up temporary hospital with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Pune

Car sales March 2020: Hyundai India sells 32,279 units amid Covid-19 lockdown

Car sales March 2020: Hyundai India sells 32,279 units amid Covid-19 lockdown

2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Specs, price, features compared

2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Specs, price, features compared

Nissan appoints Guillaume Cartier as Chairman for Africa, Middle East, and India region

Nissan appoints Guillaume Cartier as Chairman for Africa, Middle East, and India region

Maruti Suzuki registers 47% sales drop due to Coronavirus lockdown: Sells 83,792 units in March

Maruti Suzuki registers 47% sales drop due to Coronavirus lockdown: Sells 83,792 units in March

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020