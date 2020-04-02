Honda BR-V discontinued in India: No diesel Hondas on sale now except one

The Honda BR-V was a Hyundai Creta competitor but a slow-seller and didn't make the BS6 cut.

Introduced in 2016, the Honda BR-V was claimed to be the SUV alternative to the drab Mobilio MPV. However, the fact that the BR-V was expensive and didn’t bring much to the table in terms of features, wasn’t lost on the customers. While the initial new vehicle sales were there, the BR-V quickly lost steam. That it barely contributed to the sales numbers in the last couple of years was a fact even Honda couldn’t stop itself from acknowledging. Now, the BR-V has been discontinued in India. It hasn’t made the BS6 cut. The BR-V was offered with 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. While manual transmissions were standard, only the petrol got an optional CVT.

The BR-V isn’t the only one to have been axed. The company has discontinued all its BS4 diesels too. At present, there is only one Honda that has a BS6 diesel and that’s the Amaze. Even the very popular City diesel too has been discontinued. Recent launches like the new CR-V as well as Civic now are sold only in petrol guise. While the Jazz, City, WR-V and Amaze used the 1.5-litre engine, the Civic and CR-V got the bigger 1.6-litre diesel. Our belief is that Honda will get the diesels back in once the lockdown lifts. From 2013, the diesel engines have held Honda Car India in a good stead as far as sales are concerned. Given that the Amaze is the only BS6 diesel car now available from the Honda stable, it is a good possibility that other models too will get the same.

Honda has also confirmed that the new Jazz is coming with BS6 engines. At the same time, the company has been teasing it’s new WR-V as well. There are cosmetic changes to the WR-V both inside and out. The 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines will be carried forward. Whether or not an automatic makes its way here, remains to be seen.

Honda has also deferred the all-new City launch in India. The pandemic definitely has derailed all plans. It remains to be seen how Honda or for that matter, other auto companies bounce back after this pandemic ends.

