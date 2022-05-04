Here’s why the Flying Spur Hybrid is the most efficient Bentley ever!

The new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp and 750 Nm of torque – an additional 95 bhp in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid.

Bentley’s second electric grand tourer, the new Flying Spur Hybrid, has been recognized as the most efficient and economical Bentley ever. The reason is, with WLTP certification and Type Approval, the Flying Spur Hybrid emits only 75 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

With certification secured, the Flying Spur Hybrid is now available to order in the UK and Europe – with other markets to follow soon. By 2024, the entire model range will be available with a hybrid option, ahead of the introduction of the first Bentley Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in 2025 and the company having an entirely BEV-only model portfolio by 2030.

The Flying Spur aims to demonstrate that hybridisation does not compromise luxury or performance. The combination of a highly efficient engine and advanced E-Motor claims to deliver the same flexibility and practicality associated with the W12 and V8 powertrains on offer today.

The new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp and 750 Nm of torque – an additional 95 bhp in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid. The new Flying Spur claims to cover over 800 kms on a full tank – becoming the most efficient Bentley ever. The Flying Spur V8 claims to sprint 100kmph from a standstill in just 4.3 seconds.

The E-motor is powered by an 18.0 kWh (usable) lithium-ion battery and can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as two and a half hours (region-specific). The power electronics convert the energy stored from the high voltage battery to supply the E-Motor or supplement the existing 12v vehicle electrical infrastructure.

For the cabin, the Bentley Flying Spur allows customers to, choose between a selection of fifteen (five standard and ten optional) leather colours and eight different veneers to create an individual specification. Stitching and emblems can also be specified in blind or contrast colours, as well as the option of contrast piping to the seat covers – reminiscent of the original Flying Spur from the 1950s. It also gets 3D leather door panels and lofted diamond quilting to the seats (included in the Mulliner Driving Specification).

Customers can also specify their vehicle from the additional extended paint range of over 60 exterior colours, including Mulliner and personal commission. The blackline specification offers a contemporary alternative to exterior brightware including a dark version of the optional illuminated electric Flying B.