Here’s the new Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally: 40 years later a legend returns

The latest version of this top-of-the-range model is a tribute to Abarth’s racing history and the new Abarth special edition aims to be an authentic concentration of technology with performance and style.

On the momentous 40th anniversary of its last race, Abarth is paying homage to the Abarth 131 Rally with the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally special series. This limited edition will be available in just 695 units all around the world.

The Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally is equipped with a 1.4 T-jet engine which supplies 178 bhp and 250Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. Its maximum speed is 140mph and acceleration from 0 to 62mph takes just 6.7 seconds. It also receives Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles and a dedicated braking system which includes aluminum Brembo calipers, and four pistons on the front and 305mm and 240mm ventilated discs on the rear.

The equipment is completed by the black 17-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system. The Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally gets a unique and refined look with new bicolour three-layer Blue Rally glossy livery, which reinterprets its original colour in a contemporary key.

The Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally is the first Scorpion vehicle to contain ‘Easter Eggs’—tiny stylistic gems which the designers hide to surprise customers—like the silhouette of the 131 Rally engraved on the lower part of the car door, on the Alcantara dashboard and on the headrests of the new seats. Specifically dedicated to this special series, the livery is embellished with a roof and uprights in black Scorpion Black. The same blue can be found on the mirror caps and some details in the interiors. Blue Rally and Record Grey monochromatic liveries are also available.

Inside, the cabin gets Sabelt fabric seats with blue inserts and stitching inspired by those of the historic car but reinterpreted in a modern standard.