Ford Mustang world’s best-selling sports coupe for third year in a row: What makes Mustang a global icon

Ford Mustang's popularity isn't very new, it actually crops from the 1960s when the usual American car was large, really large. It was a revolution with its compact design and went on to become an inspiration for several others with its Pony car appeal in a land of muscles. Ford Mustang marks its 54th anniversary this year and as a present for itself has yet again earned the title of the world's most sold sports coupe for the third year in a row. Global Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 cars, according to Ford analysis of the most recent new light vehicle registration data from IHS Markit.

This data – compiled from government and other sources and capturing 95 percent of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries – puts Mustang ahead of all other sports coupe competitors worldwide.

Of the nearly 126,000 vehicles registered worldwide, Ford reported 81,866 of those were registered in the United States where Mustang is manufactured, meaning just over one-third of all Mustang registrations are occurring in export markets.

Ford sold 13,100 Mustangs in Europe last year according to the company’s own data,* and outsold the Porsche 911 in 13 European markets, including the U.K. and Spain. The leading five European markets for Mustang sales in 2017 were Germany (5,742), the U.K. (2,211), France (942), Belgium (900), and Sweden (512).

Demand also remains particularly strong in China, where Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe last year based on 7,125 registrations.

Since global exports began in 2015, through December 2017, Ford has sold 418,000 Mustangs around the world. The most popular configuration worldwide is the Mustang GT with the 5.0-litre V8.

Ford has sold 35,000 Mustangs in Europe since 2015 through March 2018, and later this year introduces the new Ford Mustang featuring a more athletic exterior, and an upscale interior with soft-touch materials and 12-inch digital instrument cluster. Enhanced powertrains include Ford's 450 PS 5.0-litre V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission for 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.3 seconds.

Advanced driving technologies include MagneRide adjustable suspension, selectable Drive Modes and a new Active Valve Performance Exhaust that delivers an innovative Good Neighbour Mode for early-morning or late-night driving. New driver assistance technologies include Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping Aid.

Also read: Chevrolet wishes Ford Mustang on its 54th anniversary in hilarious video: Spoiler – candles were blown out by the wrong car

In addition, a special edition Ford Mustang Bullitt celebrating the famous film’s 50th anniversary begins production for Europe in June. Available in Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green, Ford Mustang Bullitt is powered by an uprated 5.0-litre V8 engine that will deliver an anticipated 458 hp and 529 Nm of torque. It gets a standard B&O Play premium audio system that delivers 1000 watts of power through 12-high performance speakers.