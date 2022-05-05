Fisker Announces Electric GT Sports Car

Development of the Ronin concept started last year with the goal of creating a futuristic Grand Touring sports car suitable for long road trips while carrying four adults and their luggage.

American electric vehicle automaker Fisker has announced ‘Project Ronin’, the company’s third vehicle after its Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker Pear to deliver the longest range of a production EV with the ultimate in high performance. The all-electric sport Grand Tourer will feature innovations such as a battery pack integrated with the vehicle’s structure.

The EV’s code name was inspired by the film of the same title, with its famous car chases. Development of the Ronin concept started last year with the goal of creating a futuristic Grand Touring sports car suitable for long road trips while carrying four adults and their luggage.

As per CEO Henrik Fiker, “The aim is to achieve the world’s longest-range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance,” CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities.”

The GT will feature unique doors for better ingress and egress and a luxurious, sustainable vegan interior that plots a new, advanced design direction. Fisker expects to reveal Project Ronin in August 2023, with production starting in the second half of 2024.

Fisker aims to use the most advanced, lightweight materials and focus on range, performance, and overall driving experience for the developing EV. Project Ronin will feature active aerodynamic technologies and an innovative battery design, with the pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle.