Ferrari teams up with Qualcomm to build smarter road, racing cars

California-based technology giant, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., has recently partnered with Italian sports car manufacturer, Ferrari N.V. Both these leading global companies have announced a strategic technology collaboration that is aimed at helping accelerate the digital transformation of Ferrari. As a part of this deal, Qualcomm Technologies will serve as Ferrari’s systems solutions provider for its upcoming road cars, as well as a premium partner for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and Ferrari eSports team.

Ferrari will work with Qualcomm Technologies to utilize the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, bringing the latest automotive technology advancements to Ferrari’s road cars. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is said to be comprised of open and scalable cloud-connected platforms that are needed for next-generation vehicles. This includes telematics and connectivity features, the digital cockpit, as well as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

It utilizes a unified architecture that is claimed to deliver enhanced safety and immersive digital experiences. Moreover, Qualcomm says that they can be updated throughout the lifetime of the vehicles. As a part of the agreement, Qualcomm Technologies and its partners will also work with Ferrari to design, develop and integrate Ferrari’s digital cockpits.

In addition, Qualcomm Technologies will begin serving as a premium partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team at the start of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship race season. During this event, Snapdragon will be featured on the new Scuderia Ferrari’s F1-75 single-seaters. Additionally, the Maranello marque’s eSports activities have also been announced to be a part of the official partnership.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, said, “We believe innovation requires market leaders working together. Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport. We believe valuable partnerships, and a distinctive Ferrari interpretation, ultimately enhances product excellence.”

Cristiano Amon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. added, “We are excited to see our automotive technology leadership play an integral role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari,” said. “We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis.”

