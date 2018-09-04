Exclusive: Tata Nexon Neon Green Limited Edition to launch tomorrow: More bling and oomph factor

Tata Motors Nexon Neon launch: The festive season is upon us and like every year, car sales are expected to see a spike during the coming months. A lot of people prefer buying new cars during the festive season and car manufacturers know just how to make the best of it. We reported yesterday that Tata Motors was preparing to roll out a limited edition Nexon for the festive season, and now our sources at the company have confirmed that Tata Nexon Neon Green Limited Edition will launch in India on 5 September.

Tata Motors recently dropped a teaser on social media through a short video of the Nexon Neon with the post saying "all new limited edition version...splashed with neon greed shade is coming soon". Tata Nexon already has one bold colour option, the Etna Orange. The Nexon Neon Green will be a limited edition with green highlights, however, no further details have been revealed.

Car manufacturers around the world these days are indulging in bright colours, something that appeals to younger buyers. Tata Motors too seems to have the same idea behind Tata Nexon Neon Green Edition. Besides this, compact SUVs are a hit in India and Tata Nexon has gained considerable popularity in the segment.

Tata Nexon has been registering monthly average sales around 4,250 units in the past six months. A new colour option for the festive season should allow a further boost for its sales this year.

Tata Nexon Noen Green edition will be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. Both engines are available with a 6-speed manual or 6 speed automated manual transmission.

Prices of the Tata Nexon range from Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakhs for the Revotron petrol variants and Rs 7.18 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh for the Revotorq diesel models (price are ex-showroom, New Delhi).