Embarrassing statistics confirm 3 out of 5 Indians use mobile phones while driving

Posing a serious threat to themselves and others on the road, Indian drivers are consistently and rather quite shamelessly using their mobile phones while driving. According to a recent survey, three out of five have admitted to being on the phone while driving. Of this, North India leads with 62% compared to South with 52%. At the same time, only 1 in 4 Indians has admitted that they have been caught by cops breaking this law. Over-speeding additionally posed another problem as 60% of respondents admitted to over-speeding in Kerala, followed by 51% in Delhi, and 28% in Punjab.

Conducted in collaboration with Nissan India and Kantar IMRB, the Nissan Connected Families of India survey deep dives into the day-to-day driving habits of Indians across 20 states, ranging from over-speeding, phone usage, punctuality and vigilance to trust.

When it comes to trust, a large percentage of women respondents (nearly 64%) trust their spouse when it comes to driving, as against just 37% of men who could say the same. Children, however, scored consistently low on the trust score with 30% respondents rating them the least. The survey also identified the increased need for vigilance as respondents (72% in Tamil Nadu, 70% in Kerala, 57% in Punjab and 66% in Delhi NCR), said that they would always want to monitor their children while they are driving.

“The findings of the Nissan Connected Families of India survey have not only revealed some startling facts but also raised a need for in-car technology and connectivity for the safety of the loved ones. This has been further affirmed by the fact that 53% respondents expressed the desire to be connected to their family even while driving,” Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said.

“At Nissan, we keep the consumers at the heart of everything we do. As a part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility, we have introduced NissanConnect to make the car more responsive. Equipped with 50+ features to ensure safety, security, and convenience, NissanConnect is the 1st and only telematics control unit based Connected Car Technology in the industry,” he added.