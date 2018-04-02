Cool Tech! Skoda’s noise-cancelling headrest: Backseat bickering, noisy kids no longer a worry

Ever since the invention of children, noisy sibling squabbles have been a problem to parents all over the world. You may love them, but the constant bickering within a little car cabin can get annoying. But fret not, Skoda Auto is on the rescue with a new technology. Skoda's new noise-cancelling headrest features QuarrelKancel tech which filters out the noises from the backseat and allows the driver to better concentrate on the road. QuarrelKancel can be easily deployed via the infotainment system and is available as an accessory on the new Skoda Karoq SUV.

Featuring Skoda’s new QuarrelKancel technology, the newest addition to the brand’s range of accessories features inbuilt speakers that can be deployed by the driver within seconds of a rear seat fracas breaking out.

Available exclusively as an option for the all-new Skoda Karoq, the noise-cancelling headrests are activated at the touch of a button via the Skoda infotainment system. The system can also work in ‘automatic’ mode, and can ‘listen’ for the first signs of an argument.

The system was conceived by Skoda’s Chief of Family Relations, Professor Si Lence and Special Projects leader, Dr April Fürst. “To create this technology, we recruited a Skoda ‘Scream Team’ – a group of volunteers dedicated to solving this global parenting issue,” explained Lence.

“We tested 1,000 families over 10,000 miles and identified that 80dB, the sound equivalent of a vacuum cleaner, is the pitch most unbearable for parents,” added Fürst.

Developed in partnership with sound specialists CANTON, the speakers are engineered to continuously monitor, measure and react to the in-cabin child decibel level. Once activated, the speakers generate unique sound waves that intelligently block out bickering but still allow parents to hear essential road noises, such as emergency sirens.