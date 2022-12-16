Citroen also provided the film crew with an entirely electric fleet of vehicles for use during filming.

Citroen has created a concept chariot based on the iconic 2CV for the upcoming movie, Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom. The French carmaker created the chariot in three months compared to the usual 12 months it takes to create a concept vehicle and it features the brand’s design cues alongside themes from the Asterix & Obelix film series. The movie will stream exclusively on Netflix in the UK in spring 2023.

What’s interesting is that Citroen’s participation in the movie didn’t limit to the creation of the concept chariot as a part of the partnership, Citroen also provided the film crew with an entirely electric fleet of vehicles for use during filming. The fleet was made up of 10 vehicles: three e-C4 models, three new C5 Aircross PHEV’s, two e-SpaceTourers, an e-Jumpy (e-Dispatch) and an Ami. Citroen also took care of the charging infrastructure on the film sets at Bry-sur-Marne and Bretigny-Sur-Orge.

As per information shared by the company, in the movie, the Citroen concept chariot features suspension made of a boar’s stomach, a sunroof and headlights that are operated by fireflies boosted with a magic potion. Another detail is the wheels, made of recycled shields, incorporating Citroen’s iconic chevrons.

The chariot features when Caesar’s army reaches China, where there is an advertising billboard at the entrance to the country promoting the best car at the time: the 2CV is pulled by two horses. This is said to be a subtle allusion to the famous Citroen advertising film made on the Great Wall of China. The wings of the helmet worn by Asterix also feature the new Citroen logo.

Pierre Leclercq, Citroen’s Global Design Director, said that the encounter between these two legends of French culture was nothing short of extraordinary and that the result is an ode to the 2CV, the legendary car which represents Citroen in all its glory.