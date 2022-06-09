Citroen India to double its dealership network before C3’s launch: City-wise details here

Citroen India will almost double its dealership network from 11 phygital outlets to 20 showrooms before the launch of C3 that’s scheduled for July 20, 2022. Here are the city-wise network expansion details.

Citroen India is gearing up to launch the all-new C3 on July 20, 2022. This will be Citroen’s second launch for the Indian market and first mass-market product. Ahead of the launch of the C3, this French carmaker is working on expanding its dealership network in the country. Citroen India will almost double its dealership network from 11 phygital outlets to 20 showrooms by next month.

Citroen made its India debut with the launch of the C5 Aircross in April 2021. The company calls its dealerships ‘La Maison Citroen’, which translates to ‘The House of Citroen’, and they are a unique ‘phygital’ (physical plus digital) showroom. In the first phase, Citroen opened 11 dealerships in 10 Indian cities. They are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai.

Now, ahead of the Citroen C3’s launch, the company is rapidly expanding its presence. Citroen India says that by next month it will be present in 9 more cities with 9 dealerships, taking the total count to 20 outlets in 19 cities. The new La Maison Citroen showrooms will be opened in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

The all-new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same will commence on the 1st of July. It will be offered with two engine options, an 81 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 113 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. It will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, etc.

