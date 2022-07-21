Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Nissan Magnite : Price, specs and feature comparison

The C3 is available in two trims – Live and Feel. Engine options include a 81bhp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol unit, and a 109bhp, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The Citroen C3 is the brand’s first product into the mass-market segment launched at a starting price of Rs. 5.71 lakh, ex-showroom. Prices for the high-riding hatchback goes all the way upto Rs. 8.06 lakh for the top-spec Feel trim. Bookings for the same began at a token amount of Rs. 21,000 since June 2022. Here is how the latest from Citroen stacks up with its rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch and the Nissan Magnite.

Model Citroen C3 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Tata Punch Nissan Magnite Length 3,981 mm 3,700 mm 3,827 mm 3,994 mm Width 1,733 mm 1,690 mm 1,742 mm 1,758 Height 1,586 mm 1,595 mm 1,615 mm 1,572 Wheelbase 2,540 mm 2,435 2,445 mm 2,500 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm 180 mm 187 mm 205 mm

The Tata Punch price starts at Rs. 5.93 lakh, ex-showroom

The Citroen C3 at a length of 3,981 mm is the second longest car in the competition with the Nissan Magnite being the longest. The Tata Punch is the tallest of the lot and has the most considerable wheelbase at 2,445 mm. The Nissan Magnite has the highest ground clearance at 205 mm, whereas the new Citroen C3 is just at par with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis at 180 mm.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the most affordable of the lot

The Citroen C3 might not be the tallest or the most spacious, but it is one of the most funky-looking cars in this segment, with well-balanced proportions.



Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Nissan Magnite : Features

The Citroen C3 is offered in two variants – Live and Feel and what it gets in ride quality, it loses in practicality and features. When compared to its rivals, its simply not as well-equipped as them. The base variant doesn’t get an audio system, USB chargers, or a touchscreen.

The Citroen C3 is offered in two variants – Live and Feel

The higher Feel variant gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but misses on a simple central lock/unlock button for the doors. On the other hand, the Tata Punch gets cruise control and a cooled glovebox among other features.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Nissan Magnite: Powertrains

The Citroen C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that produces 81 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque. It also gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine churning 109 bhp of power and a peak torque rating of 190 Nm. The NA petrol gets a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while the turbo-petrol is mated to the 6-speed automatic only.

Specification Citroen C3 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Tata Punch Nissan Magnite Displacement (litres) 1.2 NA /1.2 Turbo 1.2 1.2 1.0 NA/1.2 Turbo Power 81 bhp/109 bhp 81 bhp 85 bhp 70 bhp/98 bhp Torque 115 Nm/190 Nm 113 Nm 113 Nm 96 Nm/152 Nm Gearbox MT MT/AMT MT/AMT MT/CVT Claimed mileage 19.8/19.4 kmpl 20.8 kmpl 18.9 kmpl 18-20 kmpl

The Nissan Magnite offers a manual gearbox and a CVT

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder NA petrol producing 81 bhp and 113 NM of torque. It offers a 5-speed MT as well as an AMT. At 85 bhp, it is the Tata Punch that has the most power on offer.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Nissan Magnite: Price

At a base price of Rs. 5.35 lakh, ex-showroom, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis undercuts all the listed rivals with the lowest starting price. The Citroen C3 at Rs. 5.70 lakh for the base ‘Live’ variant is a close second whereas the Nissan Magnite is the most expensive of the lot.