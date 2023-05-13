CBSE results out! What are the driving etiquettes for new drivers?

Constantly scan the road and check your mirrors to be aware of other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. Stay alert and anticipate potential hazards.

For new drivers, it’s essential to understand and practice driving etiquette to ensure safe and courteous behavior on the road. Here are some important driving etiquettes to keep in mind.

Follow traffic laws

Obey all traffic rules, including speed limits, traffic signals, stop signs, and lane markings. This is crucial for your safety and the safety of others.

Be aware of your surroundings

Constantly scan the road and check your mirrors to be aware of other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. Stay alert and anticipate potential hazards.

Use turn signals

Indicate your intentions by using your turn signals in advance to let other drivers know when you’re changing lanes or making a turn. This helps in preventing confusion and avoiding accidents.

Maintain a safe following distance

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. This gives you enough time to react if the car in front stops suddenly. The general rule is to maintain a minimum of three seconds of following distance.

Yield appropriately

Understand and yield the right of way when required. Allow other drivers, pedestrians, or cyclists to proceed first when they have the right of way, such as at intersections, crosswalks, or when merging.

Be courteous

Show courtesy and respect to other road users. Avoid aggressive driving behaviors such as tailgating, honking excessively, or making offensive gestures. Treat others as you would like to be treated.

Avoid distractions

Focus solely on driving and avoid distractions like using your phone, eating, or adjusting the radio while behind the wheel. Distracted driving is a major cause of accidents and should be avoided at all costs.

Be patient

Traffic congestion and delays are common, especially in urban areas. Stay patient and avoid aggressive maneuvers or road rage. Take deep breaths and maintain a calm and composed demeanor.

Parking etiquette

When parking, ensure you are within the designated lines and not occupying multiple spots. Be mindful of handicapped spots and avoid parking there unless you have the appropriate permit.

Learn and adapt

Keep improving your driving skills by learning from experiences, taking defensive driving courses, and staying up to date with traffic laws and regulations. Adapt to different road conditions, weather, and traffic situations.

Remember, safe driving is a responsibility that helps protect not only yourself but also other road users. By following these etiquettes and being a conscientious driver, you contribute to a safer and more enjoyable driving environment.