Car sales August 2022: Maruti Suzuki sells 1.65 lakh units, up 26.4%

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the new-generation Alto K10 in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.9 lakh, ex-showroom and the Grand Vitara hybrid SUV is on its way to the market as well.

Maruti Suzuki India has reported a year-on-year sales growth of 26.4% in August 2022 after selling a total of 1,65,173 units (domestic + exports) this month. The company sold 1,30,699 units in August 2021. Talking about month-on-month sales, the brand registered a decline of 6.1% as they sold 1,75,916 units in July 2022. Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 1,43,692 units in August 2022, while exports grew, and stood at 21,481 units. Maruti Suzuki has stated that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly the domestic models.

In the mini segment, Maruti’s sales stood at 22,162 units, that includes the Alto and S-Presso. For the compact segment, the brand sold 71,557 units of the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR and Tour S.

Maruti sold 11,999 units of the Eeco van last month and the sales of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are at 1,516 units, while utility vehicle sales are 26,932 units with the S-Cross, Ertiga, Brezza and the XL6 driving the volumes. In July, 3,371 units of the Super Carry LCV were sold.

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that 6,155 units were sold to Toyota as part of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, recording a 38% month-on-month decline.

