BYD’s flagship Han EV debuts in Brazil

The BYD flagship HAN EV that debuted in Brazil claims to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and delivers a pure electric range of 550 km under NEDC conditions.

BYD Auto has launched its HAN EV in Brazil expanding the brand’s passenger vehicle market presence in Latin America and the Caribbean region. BYD is also present in Colombia, Uruguay, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica.

The BYD flagship HAN EV that debuted in Brazil claims to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and delivers a pure electric range of 550 km under NEDC conditions.

“The BYD HAN EV creates a new concept in premium electric cars in the Brazilian market. It is an advanced model, with new solutions, ahead of its time, which represents a true reference in safety, technology, performance, and comfort”, said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD Company Limited and CEO of BYD Americas.

“Today is a very special day for BYD Brazil, as it marks the launch of the BYD HAN EV in a sustainable domestic market, which combines luxury, sophistication, and bold design with its highest level vehicle and smart features”, said Tyler Li, General Manager of BYD Brazil.

HAN EV received high praise from media journalists who attended the ceremony. Mr. Gerson Campos, an auto media journalist from Acelerados, said after a test drive of HAN EV: “It’s really cool that HAN EV features the strong performance of a sports car and equipment of a luxury car at the same time. I believe it will be sold well in Brazil”.

BYD Brazil intends to cover 45 main Brazilian cities in the full-electric passenger vehicle business together with its Brazilian partners. Eventually, it plans to cooperate with 100 designated dealers by the end of 2023.