BYD partners with Self Drive Nepal to provide 50 BYD e6 electric MPVs

BYD’s Nepalese partner, Cimex Inc., has signed an agreement with Self Drive Nepal to supply 50 units of BYD e6 electric MPV. This all-electric MPV is currently priced in India from Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Electric Vehicle maker BYD India’s partner in Nepal, Cimex Inc. Pvt. Ltd., has signed an agreement with Self Drive Nepal Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Spark Group that offers emission-free rental fleet operation. As a result of this partnership, BYD will supply 50 units of the all-electric BYD e6 MPV to Self Drive Nepal. The company claims that it is the single largest order for electric vehicle fleet operation in South Asia.

Self Drive is said to offer low-cost, zero-emission, chauffeur-driven cars to corporate and private clients in Kathmandu. The fleet operations have commenced with BYD e6 MPVs. Moreover, the company says that a state-of-art service centre will be set up at Spark Group’s facility in Guheshwori, Katmandu which is scheduled to be operational by May 2022. It will have trained professionals and modern equipment to strengthen BYD’s position in Nepal. The company has installed fast EV chargers as well.

Commenting on the agreement with Spark, Sahil Shrestha, CEO of Cimex Inc. Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have been looking for various options to promote Electric Mobility with BYD’s green technologies in Nepal. We are convinced that we have found the right partner to do this – we share many of the same objectives of providing safe, reliable, and efficient green transport in cities.”

Speaking on the occasion, Roshan Pokharel, CEO of Self Drive, added, “BYD’s e6 will meet all our requirements to offer passengers comfort, good range, and rapid charging experience. We share BYD’s desire to provide practical, zero-emission solutions and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

The BYD e6 electric MPV is equipped with a 71.7 kWh battery pack and its WLTC-certified (city) range is 520 km on a single charge. It gets a 70 kW electric motor that churns out 93 hp of power and 180 Nm of peak torque. The BYD e6 electric MPV is currently priced in India from Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom, for the B2B segment only.

