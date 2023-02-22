scorecardresearch

BMW unveils X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition: Specs, features, images

BMW X5 M Competition, X6 M Competition now have new matrix LED headlights with adaptive control and the kidney grille is now all-black in colour and of course, bigger.

Written by Arushi Rawat
BMW has unveiled the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition right after pulling the lid off the facelifted X5 and X6 SUVs.

While both german SUVs have the same power figures, i.e. 616bhp, their 4.4-litre V8 engine has been hybridised a bit. The mammoth internal combustion engine is paired with a small 48-volt mild-hybrid system adding 12bhp to the overall power. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox said to be refined with shorter ratios and sharper shifts. Peak torque is at 750Nm and BMW claims a 0-100kmph time of 3.9 seconds for both SUVs and a top speed of 250kmph. The top speed can be increased to 290kmph with the optional M Driver’s Pack.

BMW claims a 0-100kmph time of 3.9 seconds for both BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition.

Instead of just being interconnected with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) as before, the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the Active M Differential also work in unison with near-actuator wheel slip limitation for the first time in the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition.

BMW X5 M Competition, X6 M Competition: Design and features

Both models now have new matrix LED headlights with adaptive control and the kidney grille is now all-black in colour and of course, bigger. Features include an ambient light bar with M logo to its graphic, plus the M leather steering wheel with its new carbon gearshift paddles. Also to be found on the standard equipment list are M multifunction seats, knee pads, fine-grain Merino full leather trim and the Harman Kardon surround sound system. Both SUVs get a panoramic glass sunroof and a host of personalisation options to make the car match a buyer’s taste and preference.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 17:17 IST