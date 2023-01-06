BMW i Vision Dee – Car that changes colours in seconds | Video

The i Vision Dee gets BMW’s mixed reality slider that allows for an advanced augmented-reality projection.

The BMW Group has revealed the i Vision Dee, a ‘futuristic’ mid-size sedan presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 with a glimpse of its next-generation vehicles. The BMW i Vision Dee is presented with an advanced colour-change technology that was previously used to unveil the iX, changing it from black to white but with the i Vision Dee, the exterior can now curate up to 32 colours.

That’s not all, the i Vision Dee gets BMW’s mixed reality slider, in combination with the advanced head-up display (HUD) that uses shy-tech sensors on the instrument panel where drivers can decide for themselves how much digital content they want to see on the advanced HUD. The selection ranges from analogue, driving-related information, contents of the communications system, augmented-reality projection and even entry into virtual worlds. The windows are dimmable as well.

The body surface of the BMW i Vision Dee is divided into 240 E Ink segments, each of which is controlled individually and claims to allow almost an infinite variety of patterns to be generated and varied within seconds. The adaptation of this technology is developed by BMW Group’s in-house engineers – enabling a customisation unique throughout the automotive sector worldwide.

Digital. Emotional. Experience. Our latest vision vehicle, the BMW i Vision Dee, shows how technology will strengthen the bond between car and driver like never before. #THEiVisionDee #TheUltimateCompanion #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/EyMgaTL4pf — BMW (@BMW) January 6, 2023

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG said that the brand is showcasing what is possible when hardware and software merge.“That is the future for automotive manufacturers – and for BMW, the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure, he added.” With this vision, we are looking far into the future and underlining the tremendous importance of digitalisation for our upcoming product generations.”