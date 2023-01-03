BMW Group India records best year with 35% growth in CY22

BMW Motorrad India has reported a growth of 40% with 7,282 units where the G 310 R, G 310 RR and the G 310 GS commanded a share of 90% in motorcycle sales.

BMW Group India has posted the highest-ever annual customer deliveries in its history marking it as the most successful year for them. The German brand has sold 11,981 cars (BMW and MINI) and 7,282 motorcycles in calendar year 2022.

BMW India achieved 37% growth as compared to the same period last year by delivering 11,268 units. The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range includes cars such as the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and BMW X7 and it reportedly grew at an exponential rate of over 60%. As per the brand, luxury sedans such as the BMW 3 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series continued their strong run. BMW also claims that their vehicles now have a waiting period of up to six months due to high demand.

MINI posted a growth of 11% with 713 units where the locally produced MINI Countryman had a share of 41% in sales. The MINI hatchback contributed 38% and the MINI convertible took 21%.

According to BMW, all of their three electric vehicles, the BMW i4, the iX and the MINE SE electric hatchback, were sold out on launch as they were offered in very limited numbers.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group is tremendously proud to have delivered its best-ever year in India since its inception. Now, our next goal is to meet the high demand for our products throughout the country and to change the game in the premium automotive segment.”