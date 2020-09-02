Beware! Automated red light & speed violation system installed at these locations in Delhi

In phase II of TSMS, Maruti Suzuki has executed the radar and camera project at three additional junctions - main ITO, Naraina (on Ring Road) and Rao Tula Ram Marg-Outer Ring Road intersection in South Delhi.

September 2, 2020
delhi police maruti suzuki automated red light violationThe system automatically transfers the data of violation to the centralised server at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters

Maruti Suzuki and Delhi Police have collaboratively set up automatic traffic law violation systems at new locations in Delhi. The joint project is now in its second phase. In phase II of the Traffic Safety Management System (TSMS), the Automated Red Light Violation Detection (ARLVD) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) have been installed at more locations in the national capital. Maruti Suzuki has executed the radar and camera project at three additional junctions – main ITO, Naraina (Ring Road) and Rao Tula Ram Marg (Outer Ring Road) intersection in South Delhi.

The first phase of the project included setting up the systems along the 23-km Ring Road corridor between Mayapuri and Sarai Kale Khan which have been functional since February 2019.

The system automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralised server at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters. The system also facilitates e-challan generation along with photo evidence which is then sent to the violators’ mobile phone through SMS.

The system is also capable of doing data-analytics and generates trend reports to monitor system-effectiveness and efficiency. The system is capable of 24×7 operations.

Since its launch in end-February 2019, the system has been able to capture a whopping 27,28,958 confirmed instances of traffic rule violations at junctions till 31 July 2020. The system instills a sense of discipline and regard amongst motorists for traffic rules and acts as an effective deterrent against rule violation, Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner (Traffic) Delhi Police, said.

It has been observed that over the past year, TSMS has brought about a positive change in motorist behaviour in the region. They have become more conscious and aware of the speed limit and respecting red light, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said.

