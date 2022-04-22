Bentley cuts environmental impact, reduces CO2 emissions

For further transformation of Bentley Motors’ ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe, the company has secured a sustainable investment of 2.5 billion pounds. The site is also where Bentley’s future BEVs will be built.

British marque Bentley aims to be the world’s most sustainable luxury car brand. In the course to achieve this mammoth goal, the company has introduced green gas and biofuels facilities for onsite logistics. It has announced that its 2021 factory CO2 emissions were down by over 70 percent when compared to its 2020 figures. Even the energy consumption per vehicle was reduced by more than 17 per cent in the same period. On top of that, Bentley claims that the amount of water used at the factory was cut by 26.6 per cent in 2021 and that there’s also an ongoing investment in water-saving technology to trim water usage by a quarter with the help of rainwater harvesting tanks.



For further transformation of Bentley Motors’ ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe, the company has secured a sustainable investment of 2.5 billion pounds. The site is also where Bentley’s future BEVs will be built.

At the event of Earth Day today, Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors, said, “The focus of our Beyond100 strategy is to ensure Bentley is a world leader in the delivery of sustainable luxury mobility. These latest encouraging figures show that the continuous focus of our manufacturing strategy on reducing waste, water and energy use are paying dividends by delivering impactful year-on-year change.

“Our site is already carbon neutral and the ethos behind our Dream Factory concept is to go-to-zero in terms of environmental impact. We are planning more solar panels and investment in VOCs mitigation will take place in 2022, to make Crewe the most sustainable site that it can possibly be.