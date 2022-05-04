Behold the racing version of Huracán STO, the new Huracán GT3 EVO2!

When we compare these two hot cars, both of them share important design elements, are rear-wheel drive only, and hold a naturally aspirated V10 engine at the heart, which in the road version delivers 640 horsepower.

Lamborghini has revealed the new Huracán GT3 EVO2 that is based on the Huracán STO! The GT3 EVO2 fully complies with the new FIA 2022 technical regulations and features all-new aerodynamic solutions and intake system. When we compare these two hot cars, both of them share important design elements, are rear-wheel drive only, and hold a naturally aspirated V10 engine at the heart, which in the road version delivers 640 horsepower.

The racing version GT3 EVO2 gets a hexagonal airscoop design and the rear fin is derived from the Huracán STO. The airscoop is connected to a snorkel, replacing the side air intakes that channel the air flow directly into the engine, resulting in greater responsiveness to the driver’s demands. The introduction of 10 electronically actuated throttle bodies increases the efficiency of the V10 with titanium valves; the entire system, designed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, is fixed to the engine by just four screws, a solution introduced for the first time on the Essenza SCV12, to facilitate maintenance work.

The fully carbon fiber bodywork features a muscular design created in collaboration with Lamborghini’s Centro Stile. The carbon fiber floor, coated with high-strength Zylon fiber, together with the new diffuser, provides greater downforce than the current generation GT3 EVO. Other innovations include the rear wing, which is mounted on aluminum alloy pillars inspired by those of the STO. The new supports allow for greater precision in adjusting the wing compared to those of the EVO model.

The redesigned roll cage, with the introduction of two rear pillars, and the new carbon-Kevlar honeycomb side panels, already tested on the Essenza SCV12, increases safety in the event of an impact on the doors in compliance with the FIA 2022 regulations. The plexiglas side windows are now fixed to the carbon fiber door panel by means of a ring of screws for greater structural rigidity and reliability.

The braking system has also been updated with new calipers and pads designed by Squadra Corse to optimize performance in both endurance and sprint races.

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini Head of Motorsport, commented: “The new Huracán GT3 EVO2 is not simply an evolution of the current car. It’s a new project that reinforces the technological transfer between Lamborghini’s motorsport division and the company and inherits two difficult tasks: to prove as successful as the previous generations of Huracán GT3, which have won more than 40 international titles in six seasons, and to match its commercial success by helping to reach the target of 500 Huracán racing cars since 2015.”

The car will hit showroom floors from the second half of 2022, and previous Huracán GT3 EVO models can be upgraded to the GT3 EVO2 specifications via an evolution kit.

Its track debut is slated for the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours.