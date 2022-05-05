Audi A8L vs BMW 7 Series vs Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Price, specs comparison

In terms of dimensions, the Audi A8L is the longest of the three while the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the widest. The latter also has the most headroom on offer at 1503mm and has the largest wheelbase at 3216mm.

Oh, to have 2 crore rupees at one’s disposal and being confused about which absolutely opulent luxury to go for; that’s the dream. Now even if you aren’t one of god’s favourite children with such a dilemma, mentioned below are the best of the best in the price bracket. Sigh.

Model Audi A8L BMW 7 Series Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price Rs. 1.40 cr (expected) Rs. 1.41 cr Rs. 1.60 cr



Audi has begun bookings for their flagship sedan and the recently launched A8L at a token of Rs. 10 lakh. It gets a sharper profile, increased length and beefier proportions. At an expected price of Rs. 1.40 crore, it will rival the best from Mercedes-Benz and BMW – the S-Class and the 7 Series. It is yet to be revealed if the A8L will match the competition with its pricing or undercut its rivals!



Model Audi A8L BMW 7 Series Mercedes-Benz S-Class Length 5302 5260 5289 Width 1945 1902 1954 Height 1485 1479 1503 Wheelbase 3128 3210 3216 Boot Space 505 515 550

In terms of dimensions, the Audi A8L is the longest of the three while the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the widest. The latter also has the most headroom on offer at 1503mm and has the largest wheelbase at 3216mm. Despite offering more cabin space, the S-Class doesn’t lose out on boot space and has the most capacious luggage room at 550 litres. Talk about traveling luxuriously, am I right?

Model Audi A8L BMW 7 Series Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine V6 petrol engine with direct fuel injection 2998cc, 6-cylinders Inline 2925 cc, 6-cylinders Inline Power 335 bhp 389 bhp 282 bhp Torque 500 Nm 450 Nm 600 Nm Gearbox 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 9-speed AT Top Speed 250 kmph 250 kmph 250 kmph

Under the hood, the Audi A8L is powered by a V6 petrol engine with direct fuel injection producing 335 bhp of power. On the other hand, it’s the BMW 7 Series that has the most power on tap at 389 bhp. However, it’s the S-Class that offers the maximum torque at 600Nm. While the A8L and 7 Series are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the S-Class is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. All three sedans claim a top speed of 250kmph.

In terms of features, the Audi A8L gets a host of customization options, such as a foot massager and a Rear Relaxation package with recliner. Additionally, the luxury sedan will receive a revised touchscreen infotainment system and 10.1-inch dual screens for rear-seat passengers. Moreover, the sedan also gets a foldable centre-console table and a mini bar.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets an augmented reality head-up display, retractable door handles, 1,750-watt 4D Burmester surround sound system, air-matic suspension with adaptive damping, 64 colours of active ambient lighting, 19 motors in the front seats for greater comfort with 10 different massage function, up to 20 motors to control the air con vent flaps and lastly vibration motors in the seats to enhance the bass of music, along with the Chauffeur Pack wherein the front passenger seat can be moved far forward, and an ottoman and footrest fold out for the rear left passenger.

The BMW 7 Series gets what BMW calls Intelligent Assistant, a voice command function to operate features and even answer queries on car status.