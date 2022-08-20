Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Unveiled: The last of the V12s

Aston Martin has revealed the new V12 Vantage Roadster that claims to be the most powerful Aston Martin Vantage ever made!

The sun is setting on fossil-fueled engines and while we are watching them bow out, let’s take a moment to appreciate at one of the few new and last of the V12 heroes.

Aston Martin has revealed the new V12 Vantage Roadster that claims to be the most powerful Aston Martin Vantage ever made with the freedom of roof-down driving. The brand has limited the production to just 249 customers with all examples already sold ahead of release. The supercar gets, for the first time in a Vantage Roadster – the mighty 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces a spine-chilling 700bhp of peak power ar 6500rpm and 753Nm of torque with a 12-cylinder engine. The power-to-weight ratio is at 372bhp-per-ton and the V12 Vantage Roadster promises an effortless in-gear response with epic acceleration.

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster claims to accelerate from rest to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 200mph. The powertrain is paired to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) mounted at the rear. Like the V12 Vantage, the V12 Vantage Roadster features powerful Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) as standard. Measuring 410mm x 38mm the front discs are gripped by 6-piston calipers, while the 360mm x 32mm rear discs are paired with 4-piston calipers.

The same suspension hardware is the same as the V12 Vantage, but the V12 Vantage Roadster features a bespoke tune for its adaptive dampers. The steering calibration mirrors that found in the V12 Vantage, to offer maximum steering feel and quick response, improvements which bring the car alive through corners and can be felt with every steering input.

Final visual touches come in the form of impressive 21-inch alloy wheels, which are offered in two finishes, satin black or satin black diamond turned. An optional lightweight forged wheel option is also available in both satin black and satin black diamond turned, which saves a further 8kg of unsprung mass. Michelin Pilot 4S high-performance tyres – 275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R21 at the rear – are standard fitment on all rims.

In order to further reduce overall mass the V12 Vantage Roadster’s front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills are made from carbon fibre, with the rear bumper and deck lid made from weight-saving composite material. Additional savings have been made with the adoption of a lightweight battery and a special centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust system fabricated from lightweight 1mm stainless steel. Tuned to ensure the V12 Vantage Roadster has a rousing voice to match its looks, this new system weighs 7.2kg less than the Vantage Roadster’s exhaust.

Production of the V12 Vantage Roadster is due to commence in Q3 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q4 2022.