All-new 2018 Hyundai Santro: 5 reasons why this upcoming hatchback will give a tough fight to competition

The new generation Hyundai Santro is set to be launched in India sometime during September-October 2018 and this is when the manufacturer will be celebrating its 20th year anniversary. The car has been spotted on camera multiple times that gives an idea of how this upcoming hatchback will look like. The company has codenamed the car as AH2 and the final name of the production model is yet to be disclosed. The all-new Hyundai Santro will replace the Eon in the company's product portfolio and will be positioned below the Grand i10. Here are the top five things that will make the Hyundai Santro a tough contender in front of the competition.

Safety features

With the new safety norms kicking in starting April 2019, the new generation Hyundai Santro will most likely get safety features like dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard across all the variants. Moreover, the new 2019 Hyundai Santro will also get child ISOFIX mounts as standard. With these features up its sleeve, the new 2019 Hyundai Santro will definitely have an edge over its competition.

Automatic Climate Control

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to get an automatic climate control which is a good thing as the feature will be offered on a budget car. An automatic climate control (ACC) system in a car has the ability to monitor and influence the temperature inside the cabin without any manual intervention. In simple words, an ACC automatically maintains the temperature set by the occupants.

2018 Hyundai Santro spied testing

Touchscreen infotainment system

A touchscreen infotainment system has become a trend these days and manufacturers tend to offer the feature even in their most affordable offerings. For this reason, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro is also expected to get one that will definitely step up its desirability.

First AMT gearbox for Hyundai

The 2018 Hyundai Santro will be the first car in the company's line up to get an AMT gearbox. The AMT gearbox on the new Hyundai Santro is expected to be offered on the mid and top variants. An AMT is an advanced version of a conventional manual transmission that changes gears automatically.

Expected Price in India

The new generation 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At such a price point, the prime competition will come from Maruti Suzuki WagonR that has been doing a decent job for the company for a long time.