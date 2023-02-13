2023 Yamaha MT-15 India Launch Live: Price, features, specs and more

2023 Yamaha MT-15 India Launch Live: Yamaha Racing shared a feeler titled ‘The call of Blue’ and ‘A new chapter unfolding’, so stay tuned with us and find everything there is to know about the launch!

2023 Yamaha MT-15 India Launch Live: If reports and speculations are to be believed, Yamaha Racing will be revealing the new updated MT-15 V2.0 in India today at 11:30 am. One of the popular naked sports bike in India will enter the new model year with OBD 2 emission norms set to come into effect on April 1, 2023. It will reportedly make the 2023 Yamaha MT-15 the first two-wheeler to comply with the latest emission norms in India.

2023 Yamaha MT-15 India Launch Live: Price in India, Specifications, Features, Colors, Images, Variants Live Updates

Yamaha Racing shared a feeler titled ‘The call of Blue’ and ‘A new chapter unfolding’ with us. We expect the new MT-15 V2.0 to be powered with a 155cc VVA liquid-cooled engine likely to belt out 18bhp and 14Nm of peak torque. While we expect the overall weight and design of the bike to be unchanged, one can speculate some freshness to the livery and added body paint options.

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 is likely to charge an approximate premium of Rs. 5,000 for the update. The current model retails for Rs. 1,64,400, ex-showroom, Delhi. It rivals the likes of KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and the Dominar 250.

