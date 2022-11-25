2023 Toyota Innova HyCross unveiled in India: Bookings open

The all-new 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross has been unveiled in India. Bookings for the same are now open and the official launch will take place in January next year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally unveiled the much-awaited Innova HyCross in the Indian market. Bookings for the all-new 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross are now open and the official launch will take place in January next year. One can pre-book this car for a token amount of Rs 50,000 online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine and gearbox

The new Toyota Innova HyCross is offered with two petrol engines but there’s no diesel engine on offer. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other engine is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Design and features

In terms of design, the new Toyota Innova HyCross sports an SUV-like appearance with a bold front fascia and muscular appeal. Some other design highlights include multi-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps. On the inside, it gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity. Some other features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and it even gets Toyota’s Safety Sense tech with ADAS.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Price and rivals

The prices of the all-new Toyota Innova HyCross will be revealed in January 2023. Bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries are expected to commence in February next year. The Innova HyCross will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

