2023 Toyota Innova HyCross: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross has been unveiled in India and bookings for the same are now open. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently unveiled the much-awaited Innova HyCross in India. Bookings for the same are now open and the prices will be announced in January next year. The Innova HyCross will be positioned above the Innova Crysta in the company’s line-up. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Design and colours

The new Toyota Innova HyCross feels more like an SUV than an MPV, all thanks to its muscular design language. It gets a bold front fascia with all-LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Some other design highlights include multi-spoke alloy wheels, body cladding all-around, skid plates at the front & rear, and LED taillamps. It will be offered in seven colour shades.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.22 crore

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross with two petrol engines but there’s no diesel engine on offer. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other engine is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Toyota Innova HyCross: Dimensions and capacity

Specifications Innova HyCross Length 4755 mm Width 1850 mm Height 1790 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm Fuel tank capacity 52 litres

Toyota Innova HyCross: Features and safety

Toyota is offering a host of features with the Innova HyCross. It gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Some other features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, etc. Its safety suite includes up to six airbags, hill hold and descent control, ADAS, etc.

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder First Drive Review:

Toyota Innova HyCross: Price and rivals

The prices of the all-new Toyota Innova HyCross will be revealed in January 2023. Bookings for the same are now open for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and the deliveries are expected to commence in February next year. The new Innova HyCross will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

Also Read: Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched in India: Priced at Rs 39.50 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.