2023 Range Rover Sport bookings officially open: Price starts at Rs 1.64 crore

The bookings for the new 2023 Range Rover Sport are now officially open in India. Prices for this luxury SUV start at Rs 1.64 crore and they go up to Rs 1.84 crore, ex-showroom.

Land Rover recently unveiled the all-new Range Rover Sport and within days after making the global debut, it has been listed on the company’s Indian website. Now, Land Rover India has even officially started accepting pre-bookings for the same. One can book the new Range Rover SUV online or by visiting their nearest Land Rover dealership. Prices for this luxury SUV start at Rs 1.64 crore and they go up to Rs 1.84 crore, ex-showroom.

2023 Range Rover Sport: Variant-wise Price List

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) Dynamic SE 3.0D Rs 1.64 crore Dynamic HSE 3.0D Rs 1.71 crore Autobiography 3.0D Rs 1.81 crore First Edition 3.0D Rs 1.84 crore

The 2023 Range Rover Sport SUV is offered in India in four variants. They are – Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. The First Edition variant will remain available throughout the first year of production. The new third-gen Range Rover Sport gets a bunch of updates over its predecessor. In terms of design, it draws inspiration from the flagship fifth-gen Range Rover SUV, which was revealed last year.

At the front, it gets slim all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The side profile looks neat and it runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV features slim LED taillamps with Range Rover’s badging in between. Talking about the powertrain options, as of now, Land Rover is only offering the 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel unit with automatic transmission for the India-spec Range Rover Sport. The petrol variants are expected to arrive later.

The India-spec Range Rover Sport’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system develops 296 hp of power and 650 Nm of peak torque. Commenting on the announcement, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, effortlessly combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience.”

