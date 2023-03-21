2023 Hyundai Verna launched in India starting at Rs 10.90 lakh

The all-new Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 10,89,900 going up to Rs. Rs. 17,37,900 ex-showroom.

The next-generation Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 10,89,900 going up to Rs. 17,37,900 ex-showroom. Hyundai is offering 6 airbags, ABS and EBD as standard as well as 3 year, unlimited km warranty. The manufacturer claims to have received over 8,000 bookings for the Verna in a month.

2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Exterior and interior

The new Hyundai Verna boasts of a segment-leading wheelbase of 2,670 mm and the most capacious bootspace of 528 litres. The sedan gets long and sharp body lines with a split headlamp set-up that includes a thin LED running the width of the car.

The all-new Verna will be available in 4 variants and 7 color options – Silver, red, two shades of black, grey, white and brown.

The cabin of the new Hyundai Verna gets dual-tone beige-black interiors with soft-touch materials on the dashboard. It is fitted with a new 2-spoke wheel steering The sedan gets heated and ventilated front seats (first in segment) and ambient lighting with 64 colors. However, the talking point(s) is the dual-screen, 10.25-inch colour TFT MID infotainment that gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice commands, over-the-air updates and even a Valet mode. The turn-by-turn navigation has 10+ regional language options apart from English and Korean.

2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Safety

The all-new Hyundai Verna gets over 30 safety features as standard including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD. To rival the Honda City, the Verna now offers ADAS as well. Features such as Forward Collision Warning, Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and blind spot warning are some of the aids offered with ADAS.

2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Engines and mileage

The all-new Hyundai Verna has 2 engines on offer including the previous NA 1.5-litre engine that delivers 115hp and 143.8 Nm. This engine is offered with a 6-speed manual and an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission IVT). Hyundai claims a mileage of 18.6 kmpl (MT) and 19.6 kmpl (IVT) with this engine.

There is also a sportier 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol that produces 160hp & 253 Nm. This engine is offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7 Speed DCT with paddle shifters. This engine claims a fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl(MT) and 20.6 kmpl (DCT).