2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios safety features updated 

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets 4 airbags as standard with an option to increase it to 6 airbags.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift has been revealed and it is expected that the prices will be revealed at the upcoming Auto Expo. Hyundai has upped the safety on the hatchback by fitting four airbags as standard (dual front+side) that are also first in the segment. The 2023 Grand i10 also gets an option to increase it to six airbags.

Along with the added airbags, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 gets tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) – Highline, cruise control, electronic stability control, hill start assist control among others. In addition to these safety features, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift also gets vehicle stability management, parking assist with rear parking sensors and a rear camera. The hatchback gets a 3.5-inch speedometer with a multi-information display (MID).

Coming to the design updates, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a new black radiator grille, LED DRLs integrated on the front bumper, sweptback projector headlamps, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and even new LED taillamps. The hatchback measures 3,815mm in length, it is 1,680mm wide and 1,520mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,450mm.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets three powertrain options, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with 5-speed manual transmission, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with an automatic, and a 1.2-litre Kappa dual fuel (petrol + CNG) mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.