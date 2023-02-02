All engines available with the Alcazar now comply with the new emissions standards – Bharat Stage 6 2.0 – and will also be able to run on a 20% petrol-ethanol blend (E20).

Hyundai has refreshed three of its offerings including the Alcazar SUV which now gets 6 airbags as standard. The SUV also gets RDE-compliant engines making it comply with the upcoming emission norms and most importantly, despite the updates, the price list for the Alcazar remains the same.

Prices for the Hyundai Alcazar SUV start at Rs 16.10 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 20.85 lakh. It competes with the Tata Safari (Rs 15.64 lakh-24 lakh), MG Hector Plus (Rs 17.50 lakh-22.43 lakh) and the Mahindra XUV700 (Rs 13.44 lakh-25.47 lakh) in the Indian market.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India comments that with the introduction of its MY’23 updates on Hyundai’s SUV range, the brand aims to ensure an even more wholesome package that encompasses safety, convenience and performance.” Additionally, we are moving hand in hand with the Government’s direction and have ensured our powertrains are RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. Thus with these new significant updates, Hyundai’s MY’23 SUVs – Venue, Creta & Alcazar will offer a higher value proposition for our esteemed customers.”

Previously, the Hyundai Alcazar was offered with only two (driver and passenger) airbags as standard. Side and curtain airbags were available from platinum trim onwards.

Hyundai has also incorporated an integrated starter generator (ISG) in the Alcazar SUV that enables the start-stop functionality and claims to help increase fuel efficiency. The good news is that all engines available with the Alcazar now comply with the new emissions standards – Bharat Stage 6 2.0 – and will also be able to run on a 20% petrol-ethanol blend (E20).

The Hyundai Alcazar gets two engine options – a 159hp, 191Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 115hp, 250Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.