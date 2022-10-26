2023 Force Gurkha 5-door: What to expect

2023 Force Gurkha 5-door version spotted at dealership ahead of launch. Here’s what to expect from the 5-door Force Gurkha when launched in India soon.

The long-wheel-base 4X4 SUV segment is seeing new competition in the Indian market, which has enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the 5-door Mahindra Thar that was spied testing multiple times. However, Force is not letting Mahindra have all the fun as the carmaker is testing a new 5-door version of the Gurkha, which has also been spotted.

The latest images of the new 2023 Force Gurkha 5-door at a dealership have been making the rounds, hinting at its launch, most probably early next year. Until then, here’s what to expect from the 2023 Force Gurkha 5-door version.

Design

The 5-door version of the Force Gurkha looks identical to the 3-door version that’s currently on sale, retaining its front-end design, headlights, snorkel, and bumpers. One of the most significant changes in design is the addition of two more doors and the 5-door version being significantly longer than its short-wheel-base sibling.

Another noticeable difference is the new alloy wheel design wrapped in All-Terrain (AT) tyres, the latter similar to its 3-door sibling.

Interior and features

The interior is also similar to the 30door Force Gurkha with the dash and other bits finished in grey. It gets the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, and the same dash layout. The biggest change in the interior again is the addition of an extra row of seating.

The front seats remain the same, while the second row gets a bench seat while the third row is captain seats again, forward-facing. This will make the 2023 Force Gurkha comply with the new Indian rule mandating all occupants to wear seatbelts. Force Motors could have choices for second and third-row seating layouts, however, more details will be available closer to the launch date.

Engine specifications

The 2023 Force Gurkha 5-door version is expected to carry forward the same Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine that makes 90 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There could be possibilities of the more powerful 140 bhp engine as well, but chances are slim.

The 5-door Force Gurkha could carry forward the part-time manual 4X4 system too, at least as an option with certain trims, because its closest competitors are likely to have the same. If that’s the case, expect the manual diff-lock option to be available as well.

Price and competition

When launched, the 2023 Force Gurkha 5-door could carry a price tag of ~Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Iy will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door and the 5-door Suzuki Jimny that has also been spied doing its rounds in India.