2023 Citroen C3 Aircross mileage revealed: Price announcement in October

The ARAI-certified mileage figure of the all-new Citroen C3 Aircross has been revealed ahead of its official launch in October 2023. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Citroen is all set to expand its India line-up with the introduction of the all-new C3 Aircross mid-size SUV. The Citroen C3 Aircross made its global debut in India in April this year. Bookings for the same will commence next month and the prices will be announced in October 2023. Ahead of the official launch, the company has now revealed the mileage figures of the Citroen C3 Aircross.

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross: Powertrain and mileage

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 110 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox only. This mid-size SUV is certified by ARAI to deliver a mileage of 18.5 kmpl.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 officially teased: India launch on August 30 [Video]

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross: Features and dimensions

In terms of features, the C3 Aircross will get a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, a 5+2 seating layout and come loaded with all the basic safety equipment. This mid-size SUV measures around 4300 mm in length, has a 2671 mm wheelbase and a massive 200 mm ground clearance.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross: Price and competition

The prices of the all-new Citroen C3 Aircross will be revealed in October this year. Bookings for the same will commence next month and the deliveries will begin soon after the launch. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.